Wall Street questions whether AI hype can deliver profits
Wall Street is starting to worry that the hype around artificial intelligence, or AI, might be getting out of hand.
With huge amounts of money pouring into AI startups and soaring valuations, analysts are questioning if these companies can actually deliver long-term profits.
If AI doesn't live up to the buzz, there's a real risk of a market shakeup.
Investors demand realistic AI expectations
A lot of investors are holding back from AI companies that don't have clear ways to make money or solid business plans.
The rush of new AI initial public offerings has only made people more cautious, with many wondering if excitement, not actual results, is driving all this investment.
Now, there's a push for smarter checks and more realistic expectations so the sector grows sustainably instead of just riding a trend.