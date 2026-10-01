Wall Street rises on Anthropic IPO excitement and oil decline
Business
Wall Street had a big Tuesday, with stocks jumping as excitement around AI, especially Anthropic's upcoming IPO, sparked major interest in tech and chip companies.
Falling oil prices also helped calm inflation worries, just as everyone waits to see if the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady at its October monetary policy meeting.
S&P 500: 83% beat expectations
Nearly half of S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter results so far, and 83% beat expectations.
Still, not everyone had a great week: Boeing tumbled 9.7% after bigger losses than expected, while Xylem dropped 12.4% after cutting its forecast.
On the upside, Royal Caribbean cruised up 6.5% by raising its profit outlook.