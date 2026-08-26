Wall Street slips as NVIDIA earnings and PCE inflation loom

NVIDIA is expected to announce that its revenue and profits have nearly doubled from last year, a huge jump that marks its fastest growth in two years.

Even after some recent losses, NVIDIA shares are still up 14% in 2026.

Oil prices also dipped as talks between Iran and Oman calmed worries about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Plus, all eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this Friday for clues about what's next for interest rates.