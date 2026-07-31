Wall Street tech swing boosts Nasdaq-100 futures as Amazon surges

Microsoft kept its rally going, up 15% on Thursday, and Meta Platforms bounced back from earlier losses.

Still, the Nasdaq-100 is set for a rough July with a more than 7% monthly drop, the biggest in more than a year, as investors stay cautious about tech's future amid geopolitical tensions and a chipmaker sell-off.

Meanwhile, oil prices spiked more than 20% this month due to U.S.-Iran tensions, sending Exxon Mobil's and Chevron's profits soaring and keeping energy markets on edge.