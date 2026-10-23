Wall Street urges Anthropic and OpenAI to speed up IPOs
Wall Street is nudging AI leaders Anthropic and OpenAI to launch their IPOs earlier than planned.
The reason? There's growing concern that after this November's elections, Congress could shift and bring tougher rules for tech companies, possibly making it harder or slower for these firms to go public.
Advisers are telling both companies it might be smart to get their IPOs done before the end of 2026.
Anthropic targets Thanksgiving 2026 IPO
Anthropic is nearly ready, aiming for a Thanksgiving 2026 IPO.
OpenAI, on the other hand, had been holding off until 2027, partly citing concerns about AI safety, but now there's pressure to move faster because of a possible Democratic takeover on Jan. 3.
Adding another twist: a big secondary stock sale by Meta could happen in the coming months, which could make the market even trickier for everyone thinking about going public soon.