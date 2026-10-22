Walmart launches Agent Gateway with Meta's Muse and AI integrations
Walmart just launched Agent Gateway, letting approved AI agents shop and place orders on your behalf: think of it as your own digital assistant.
While Amazon is blocking AI agents from making purchases on behalf of online shoppers, Walmart's going all in, teaming up with Meta's Muse and integrations with popular AI apps like ChatGPT and Gemini to make online shopping faster and easier.
Walmart uses Anthropic MCP, adds profiles
The system uses Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP), so approved AI agents can access Walmart's inventory without risking your privacy.
Agent Profiles are rolling out next month, and you get to decide what each agent can do, approve purchases, and even set spending limits.
Plus, Walmart makes sure you always know if a transaction was made by an AI or by you, so things stay transparent and secure.