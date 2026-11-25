Walmart-owned PhonePe returns to IPO and seeks $12-$14B valuation
PhonePe is back in the IPO game after pressing pause in March.
The Bengaluru-based digital payments giant, owned by Walmart, is now talking to bankers and aiming for a massive $12 to $14 billion valuation.
They plan to refile their paperwork once they wrap up results for the December quarter.
PhonePe refines IPO with investment bankers
PhonePe wants to make the most of its strong position in India's digital payments scene.
By working closely with investment bankers and refining its approach, it's hoping for a smooth public listing that really reflects how much the company has grown.
If all goes well, this could be one of the biggest IPOs from an Indian fintech player yet.