Walmart to remove artificial ingredients from food by 2027

Walmart is phasing out synthetic food dyes and about 30 artificial ingredients from its private brands like Great Value, Marketside, and Freshness Guaranteed by January 2027. This move supports the FDA's push to end petroleum-based food dyes nationwide by the end of 2027 as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative.

Over 1,000 items will be reformulated More than 1,000 items—including baked goods, sports drinks, and frosting—will be reformulated.

Ingredients like titanium dioxide and azodicarbonamide are on their way out.

Swapping in natural alternatives isn't simple; they're less vibrant and can cost more.

Keeping prices in check Walmart says it's working to keep prices in check even as these changes roll out.

Some updated products are already on shelves.

The shift comes as more shoppers look for simpler ingredient lists.