Walmart's Dan Bartlett says company will not adopt surveillance pricing
Business
Walmart says it's not planning to use "surveillance pricing," the idea of changing prices based on your personal shopping habits, after concerns were raised by expert Lindsay Owens.
She pointed out that Walmart holds patents for technology that could allow this, but Walmart's Dan Bartlett made it clear: just because it has these patents doesn't mean it's actually using them.
Walmart reiterates pricing stance amid debate
Bartlett emphasized that Walmart is sticking with pricing and wants to clear up any confusion about its strategy.
Still, the debate continues, as some worry about what could happen if personalized pricing ever becomes a reality in big retail.