War in Iran spikes oil prices and worsens Indian inflation Business Jul 01, 2026

The ongoing war in Iran has made life costlier for Indians, with oil prices jumping from $67.72 to $114.48 per barrel in just a year.

This spike has weakened the rupee, slipping from 90.12 to 94.60 against the US dollar, and pushed up prices for everyday goods, fueling inflation and making things tougher for everyone.