War in Iran spikes oil prices and worsens Indian inflation
Business
The ongoing war in Iran has made life costlier for Indians, with oil prices jumping from $67.72 to $114.48 per barrel in just a year.
This spike has weakened the rupee, slipping from 90.12 to 94.60 against the US dollar, and pushed up prices for everyday goods, fueling inflation and making things tougher for everyone.
India records ₹212,872 cr foreign outflow
Foreign investors have pulled a record ₹212,872 crore out of Indian stocks between January and June 2026, way up from last year's numbers.
As a result, market confidence has taken a hit: the Nifty 50 index dropped by 8.7% in the same duration, showing just how much global tensions can rattle India's financial scene.