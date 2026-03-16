Over 4,330 flights canceled by Indian airlines amid US-Iran war
What's the story
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has resulted in major flight cancellations. Indian airlines have canceled a total of 4,335 flights, while foreign carriers have also suspended operations for 1,187 flights. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed these numbers during a session in the Rajya Sabha today. The situation stems from airspace closures due to the escalating tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran.
Safety assurance
Safety is main concern amid this crisis
Naidu stressed that the safety of airline operations is their main concern amid this crisis. He said, "There is no reason for us to operate in this area when the airspace itself is closed." The minister also revealed that his department and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are constantly communicating with regulators in affected countries to ensure safe operations.
Travel statistics
Around 2.2L people have traveled during this period
Despite the ongoing tensions, Naidu said that almost 2,19,780 people have traveled during this period. He added that they are doing their best to facilitate travel as long as airspace is open and safe. The minister also said that there are still some regions where airspace remains closed but they are working on it for regular travel operations to resume.
Operational adjustments
MCA is closely monitoring the situation
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the West Asia situation and its impact on India-West Asia air travel. Airlines are making operational adjustments to ensure passenger safety amid these conditions. The ministry is also coordinating with airlines and other stakeholders for smooth passenger movement, while keeping a close watch on airfares to prevent any unreasonable surge during this period.