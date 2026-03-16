Over 4,330 flights canceled by Indian airlines amid US-Iran war

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has resulted in major flight cancellations. Indian airlines have canceled a total of 4,335 flights, while foreign carriers have also suspended operations for 1,187 flights. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed these numbers during a session in the Rajya Sabha today. The situation stems from airspace closures due to the escalating tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Safety assurance Safety is main concern amid this crisis Naidu stressed that the safety of airline operations is their main concern amid this crisis. He said, "There is no reason for us to operate in this area when the airspace itself is closed." The minister also revealed that his department and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are constantly communicating with regulators in affected countries to ensure safe operations.

Travel statistics Around 2.2L people have traveled during this period Despite the ongoing tensions, Naidu said that almost 2,19,780 people have traveled during this period. He added that they are doing their best to facilitate travel as long as airspace is open and safe. The minister also said that there are still some regions where airspace remains closed but they are working on it for regular travel operations to resume.

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