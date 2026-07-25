Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over Barlow contract poaching
Warner Bros. Discovery is taking Amazon to court, claiming the tech giant poached key employees who were still under contract.
The main focus is on Pia Barlow, former senior VP for originals marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery, who is set to join Amazon in August after reportedly being offered more money and legal backup, even though her Warner contract is not up yet.
Lawsuit alleges tech firms sidestep hiring
The lawsuit also points to other high-profile targets like Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama series and films, who is believed to be another target.
Warner says this is not just about one person: it is part of a bigger pattern where tech companies try to sidestep Hollywood's usual hiring rules.
The case highlights rising tension between studios and streaming giants, with Warner calling Amazon's approach a "lawless employee shopping spree."
This kind of clash has popped up before with companies like Netflix and YouTube facing similar accusations.