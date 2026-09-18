Warren Buffett, 96, leaves Berkshire Hathaway chairmanship for Howard Buffett

Big change at Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett, who has been the face of the company for decades, is stepping down as chairman at age 96.

He is not disappearing, though. He will stick around on the board as chairman emeritus.

His son, Howard Buffett, is taking over as chairman, following a plan that has been in place for years.

Susan Decker will stay on as lead independent director to help keep things steady.