Warren Buffett, 96, steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman
Warren Buffett, 96, has officially stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.
In his announcement on September 18, 2026, he reflected on his early love for investing sparked by his father's brokerage and reminded everyone that real success isn't just about money.
He also shared a unique bit of advice: try writing your own obituary to help guide how you live.
Buffett urges enjoyable careers, $6B gift
Buffett urged people to pick careers they'd enjoy even if money wasn't a factor, and to surround themselves with the figures they want in their lives, from romantic partners to colleagues.
Though he's distanced himself from the Gates Foundation, he's still big on giving back; in July, he announced that he was donating about $6 billion to family-linked nonprofits and plans to give away all his Berkshire shares by 2034.