Warren Buffett donates $5.5 billion to 4 family foundations
Warren Buffett just gave away $5.5 billion to four foundations tied to his family, as part of his promise to donate all of his Berkshire Hathaway shares.
This move highlights how committed he is to supporting good causes and sharing more than 99% of his fortune.
Warren Buffett converts shares for foundations
Buffett is splitting the donation by converting shares: a portion go to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, which helps Nebraska students with scholarships.
The rest is shared among three other foundations affiliated with his children, reflecting the trust he has in their sense of giving.
As Buffett put it, "My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades," and he believes kindness only grows over time.