Warren Buffett initiated Berkshire's Alphabet investment, coordinates with Greg Abel
Warren Buffett just shared that he was the one who kicked off Berkshire Hathaway's investment in Alphabet (Google's parent company).
Even though Greg Abel became CEO at the beginning of this year (2026), Buffett says they make all big decisions together: "I am not doing anything that he doesn't approve of. He's not doing anything I don't approve of."
Berkshire Hathaway invests $10B in Alphabet
Berkshire started buying Alphabet stock in late 2025 and has since increased its stake, including a $10 billion investment to help boost Google's AI game.
Buffett says he goes for companies with long-term returns, but admits he "blew it" by not investing in Google earlier, even though Geico (a Berkshire company) was a customer.
He also mentioned Apple is still their biggest holding, but it isn't his personal favorite.