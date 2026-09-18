Warren Buffett steps down after 60 years at Berkshire Hathaway
Business
After 60 years at the top, Warren Buffett is stepping down as executive chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. His son, Howard Buffett, will take over as chairman.
In his farewell letter on September 18, Warren thanked shareholders for sticking with him and promised a smooth handoff.
Howard Buffett chairman, Greg Abel CEO
Howard will now lead as chairman after decades on the board, while Greg Abel stays on as CEO, both with Warren's full support.
Buffett reassured everyone that "The company is in excellent hands," and he'll still be around as chairman emeritus and a board member to stay connected with the company's future.