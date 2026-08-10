Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posts nearly $20B net stock purchases

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just switched things up after 14 quarters of mostly selling stocks; it bought nearly $20 billion more stocks than it sold in the second quarter of 2026.

It also ramped up share buybacks, spending $4.5 billion in the quarter and more than $3.3 billion in July, which trimmed its cash pile from a record $380.2 billion down to $364.7 billion.