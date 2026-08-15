Warren Buffett's Berkshire raises Alphabet stake 83% to $37.8B

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in Alphabet (yep, Google's parent) by 83% last quarter, making it its third-biggest holding after Apple and Amex.

As of June 30, it held nearly 106 million shares, worth $37.8 billion, up from 57.8 million shares three months earlier.

Part of that investment went straight into helping Alphabet ramp up its AI game.