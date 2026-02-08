Washington Post CEO resigns after skipping layoff call

Lewis took over in early 2024 after leading The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones. His roughly two years at the Post were rocky—he faced allegations about involvement in a UK phone-hacking scandal (which he denied), and he tried new ways to make money.

Bezos sees 'extraordinary opportunity' ahead

Lewis thanked owner Jeff Bezos for backing "difficult decisions" to keep news sustainable, hinting at how tough things are for media right now.

With Jeff D'Onofrio (ex-Tumblr CEO) stepping in as acting publisher, all eyes are on how The Washington Post will handle its next chapter.

Bezos says there's still "an extraordinary opportunity" ahead—so it's definitely one to watch if you care about where your news comes from.