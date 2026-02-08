Washington Post CEO resigns after skipping layoff call
Will Lewis has resigned as CEO and publisher of The Washington Post, just three days after the company laid off a third of its newsroom.
His exit follows backlash for skipping the layoff announcement call and then being spotted at a Super Bowl event instead.
Lewis's rocky tenure at the post
Lewis took over in early 2024 after leading The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones.
His roughly two years at the Post were rocky—he faced allegations about involvement in a UK phone-hacking scandal (which he denied), and he tried new ways to make money.
Bezos sees 'extraordinary opportunity' ahead
Lewis thanked owner Jeff Bezos for backing "difficult decisions" to keep news sustainable, hinting at how tough things are for media right now.
With Jeff D'Onofrio (ex-Tumblr CEO) stepping in as acting publisher, all eyes are on how The Washington Post will handle its next chapter.
Bezos says there's still "an extraordinary opportunity" ahead—so it's definitely one to watch if you care about where your news comes from.