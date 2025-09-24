Next Article
WaveX to set up new AVGC-XR incubators in India
Business
WaveX, teaming up with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is rolling out seven new incubators to back startups in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC), and extended reality (XR).
The idea is to give startups access to top-notch resources and help them kickstart their projects.
Each center will pick 15 startups
The new hubs will be set up at IIMC campuses in Delhi, Jammu, Dhenkanal, Kottayam, and Amravati—plus FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata.
Each center will pick 15 promising startups for access to high-end production tools, industry connections, and mentorship.
If you're building something cool in media or XR, applications are open at wavex.wavesbazaar.com.