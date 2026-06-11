Waymo launches Waymo Premier subscription with a $29.99 monthly fee Business Jun 11, 2026

Waymo just rolled out Waymo Premier, a subscription for frequent riders of its self-driving taxis.

For $29.99 a month, you get perks like 10% cash back on rides (even more during busy hours), five free cancelations each month, and priority access if there's a waitlist in your city.

Heads up: it's not available in Austin or Atlanta since Waymo only runs through the Uber app there.