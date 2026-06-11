Waymo launches Waymo Premier subscription with a $29.99 monthly fee
Business
Waymo just rolled out Waymo Premier, a subscription for frequent riders of its self-driving taxis.
For $29.99 a month, you get perks like 10% cash back on rides (even more during busy hours), five free cancelations each month, and priority access if there's a waitlist in your city.
Heads up: it's not available in Austin or Atlanta since Waymo only runs through the Uber app there.
Waymo expands, debuts Zeekr Ojai vans
Waymo is expanding across the US and plans to go international later this year. It's also introducing their new Zeekr-built Ojai van in L.A., Phoenix, and San Francisco.
The program's pricing and rewards were shaped by rider feedback, with Waymo betting that people are happy to pay extra for robotaxis, kind of like how Uber One or airline loyalty programs work.