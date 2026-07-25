Waymo seeks to end Uber robotaxi partnership, plans own app
Waymo (Alphabet's self-driving car company) is looking to end its robotaxi partnership with Uber in Austin and Atlanta.
Their deal, which lets you book a Waymo ride through the Uber app, is set to wrap up in May 2028, but Waymo has already told Uber it'll offer robotaxis on its own app for these cities starting January 2028.
Uber questions Waymo robotaxi safety
Things have gotten tense between the two companies lately.
Uber executives have openly questioned how safe Waymo's robotaxis really are, Uber's chief technology officer even posted a video calling out one of its cars for unsafe driving, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently said he's worried about how Waymo handles school zones and emergencies.
On top of that, the two have clashed over self-driving car rules and even ended their Phoenix partnership earlier this year.