Wayve hires ex-Waymo CFO Elisa de Martel to lead finances
Business
Wayve, the U.K.-based self-driving car startup, just hired Elisa de Martel, formerly Waymo's chief financial officer, to lead its finances.
She's stepping in as the company gets ready to roll out its autonomous tech for robotaxis and passenger vehicles, while former chief financial officer Max Warburton shifts to an advisory role.
Wayve secures $3.2 billion
De Martel helped raise billions at Waymo and now joins Wayve as it partners with big names like Nissan and Stellantis.
The company has already secured $3.2 billion, kicked off public rides in London, and has Tokyo on its radar next.
Founded in 2017 and now valued at $8.5 billion, Wayve is betting on smart software to shake up how we get around.