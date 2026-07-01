Wayve rolls out $85 million employee tender offer at $8.5B valuation
Wayve, the UK startup working on self-driving tech, just rolled out an $85 million employee tender offer as of July 1, 2026.
This means employees get a chance to sell some of their shares for cash, thanks to backing from big names like Microsoft, NVIDIA, Uber, and others.
The offer is based on Wayve's fresh $8.5 billion valuation set earlier this year.
Wayve doubles staff to 1,200
Wayve did a similar tender offer back in 2024 during its $1.05 billion Series C round.
The company has more than doubled its team to 1,200 people in the past year as it gears up for robotaxi pilots with Uber later in 2026.
Looking ahead, Wayve plans to put its AI into Nissan's next-generation driver-assist systems starting in 2027, pushing toward smarter and more adaptable self-driving cars that keep learning from real-world driving data.