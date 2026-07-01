Wayve rolls out $85 million employee tender offer at $8.5B valuation

Wayve doubles staff to 1,200

Wayve did a similar tender offer back in 2024 during its $1.05 billion Series C round.

The company has more than doubled its team to 1,200 people in the past year as it gears up for robotaxi pilots with Uber later in 2026.

Looking ahead, Wayve plans to put its AI into Nissan's next-generation driver-assist systems starting in 2027, pushing toward smarter and more adaptable self-driving cars that keep learning from real-world driving data.