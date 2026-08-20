We Win Limited posts 15.8% Q1 revenue rise to 23.55cr
Business
We Win Limited, a Bhopal-based tech company, just reported a 15.8% jump in revenue for Q1 FY2027, marking its fifth straight quarter of growth.
With ₹23.55 crore in revenue and steady profits, the company's momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
We Win Limited FY2026 revenue 93.6cr
For FY2026, We Win pulled in ₹93.6 crore (up 19.3%), with net profit more than doubling.
Their new AI solutions arm already makes up 10.1% of total company revenue, while e-governance services, under multi-year government contracts, remain their top moneymaker.
Next up: launching a Global Capability Centre to boost their AI game and expand what they offer even further.