Weak monsoon and rising costs hit India's rural microfinance repayments
Business
India's microfinance scene (where small loans help people in rural areas) has hit a rough patch.
With weak monsoon predictions and prices for essentials like food and fuel climbing, many borrowers are struggling to repay their loans.
Rural regions, which make up most of the sector's business, are feeling the pinch the hardest, especially those with agriculture-linked loans.
Bandhan Bank, CreditAccess Grameen vulnerable
More people are defaulting, especially those juggling multiple loans.
Big players like Bandhan Bank and nonbank lenders such as CreditAccess Grameen could take a hit if things get worse.
Even though lenders have tried to tighten their rules after past problems, these new challenges are putting their safeguards to the test.