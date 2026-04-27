Wealthy Indian families creating constitutions as younger members seek voice
More and more wealthy Indian families are creating family constitutions (think of them as ground rules for sharing wealth, planning succession, and handling family decisions).
This trend is picking up as younger members want a bigger say in how things are run.
As Jahnavi Kohli from ANB Legal puts it, families are looking for ways to balance everyone's involvement in important choices.
Family offices organize investments across generations
These constitutions aren't just about splitting up money: they also cover things like who gets to use shared assets, how much can be spent on travel, and even set guidelines for charity work.
Family offices (specialized firms that help manage big family fortunes) have become key players here too, helping families organize investments and keep things running smoothly across generations.