Why Air India issued travel advisory for Delhi, Mumbai flights
What's the story
Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline has asked its customers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport. The advisory comes in light of adverse weather conditions that could affect flight operations at these two major Indian cities.
Weather warnings
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rain across the city and its suburbs. Isolated places may even witness extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD said this rain activity is likely to continue over the next 24 hours, increasing the chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas of Mumbai.
Capital's forecast
Yellow alert in Delhi
In Delhi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds. The weather activity is likely to be widespread across most parts of the capital. During thunderstorms, winds could blow at 30-40km/h with gusts up to 50km/h in some areas.
Airport operations
Weather-related disruptions common during monsoon season
Weather-related disruptions such as delays, diversions, and gate changes are common during the monsoon season at both Mumbai and Delhi airports. These advisories are issued by airlines as a precautionary measure so that passengers can verify flight timings before heading to the airport. Air India has also warned that select flights across its network could be impacted due to these adverse weather conditions.