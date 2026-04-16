WEF forecasts $56 trillion global growth in 5 years
Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) just predicted the world's economy will grow by a massive $56 trillion in the next five years.
The main drivers? Big leaps in AI, quantum computing, and other new tech set to shake up everything from jobs to global politics.
Tech sectors lead but risks remain
Tech-focused sectors like IT services, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare are expected to lead this surge, along with industries like tourism and education.
But it's not all smooth sailing: rising debt, climate change, and the impact of AI on jobs, especially in emerging markets that rely on low-cost labor, could slow things down for some countries even as green energy keeps pushing forward.