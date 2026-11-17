Wells Fargo boosts BlackRock IBIT stake to $2.35 billion
Wells Fargo has doubled down on bitcoin, boosting its reported position in BlackRock's bitcoin ETF to a massive $2.35 billion by September 2026.
The bank reported 49.58 million shares in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), up from 24.4 million just three months earlier, helped along by a about 42% jump in bitcoin's price during that time.
Wells Fargo holdings about 28,070 bitcoin
With this surge, Wells Fargo has outpaced big names like Millennium Management and Jane Street to become one of the largest institutional holders of BlackRock's bitcoin ETF.
Its holdings represent exposure to approximately 28,070 bitcoin, almost as much as Tesla and SpaceX combined.
The filing includes positions managed for clients, and despite recent cryptocurrency market ups and downs.