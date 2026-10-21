Wendt India Ltd posts ₹6cr net profit, revenue ₹72cr
Business
Wendt (India) Ltd. had a standout quarter, with net profit hitting ₹6 crore, twice what it made last year at this time.
Even with rising costs, it pulled this off by selling more and keeping expenses in check.
Its total revenue also saw a healthy 28% boost, reaching ₹72 crore.
Wendt India sales up 22% ₹48cr
Most of the money came from India, where sales jumped 22% to ₹48 crore.
Exports grew too, with higher sales achieved from regions like Europe, South East Asia, and Eastern Europe, bringing in another ₹11 crore.
Wendt credits higher volume and cost optimization initiatives focused on reducing manufacturing expenses despite input cost increase for making these numbers possible.