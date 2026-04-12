West Asia conflict disrupts packaging in India, Maggi piles up Business Apr 12, 2026

The conflict in West Asia is causing real headaches for Indian supply chains, especially when it comes to packaging.

Nestle India can't get enough packaging, so Maggi noodles are piling up at some factories.

Bisleri has bumped its 1-liter bottle price from ₹18 to ₹20 because packaging costs have shot up.

Even a big packaging company in western India has asked nonessential staff to work from home just to save energy.