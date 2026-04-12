West Asia conflict disrupts packaging in India, Maggi piles up
The conflict in West Asia is causing real headaches for Indian supply chains, especially when it comes to packaging.
Nestle India can't get enough packaging, so Maggi noodles are piling up at some factories.
Bisleri has bumped its 1-liter bottle price from ₹18 to ₹20 because packaging costs have shot up.
Even a big packaging company in western India has asked nonessential staff to work from home just to save energy.
India sees price hikes, manufacturing slowdown
Coca-Cola's bottler is also eyeing a price hike, thanks to pricier packaging.
The car industry isn't spared either: rising commodity costs mean Maruti Suzuki will raise small-car prices, Tata Motors will hike prices by up to 1.5% starting April 1, and Mercedes-Benz plans similar increases.
All this pressure is showing: India's manufacturing activity just hit its lowest point in over four years as companies scramble for solutions.