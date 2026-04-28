West Asia conflict forces higher input costs for Indian carmakers

Materials surge squeezes Indian automakers profits

These rising material costs are squeezing profits for auto companies all along the supply chain.

Metals like aluminum and copper are up by nearly 30%, while some plastics have jumped even higher. Precious metals used to control emissions, like platinum and rhodium, have more than doubled in price.

Gaurav Vangaal from S&P Global Mobility warns that with the rupee also weakening, car prices might go up soon if things don't settle down.