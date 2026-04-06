West Asia conflict hits India's $200 million leather exports to Gulf

Price hikes halve Bahadurgarh nonleather output

Freight rates have soared, with air shipping now three times as expensive and sea freight up more than 25%.

Nonleather footwear makers, especially in places like Bahadurgarh, Haryana, are struggling as raw material prices have jumped by 50% to 70%, forcing them to slash production by half.

On top of that, LPG supply cuts and black-market activity are making it even harder for factories to keep up with demand.