West Asia conflict lifts dry fruit prices before Diwali 2026
Dry fruits are getting pricier just in time for Diwali 2026, mainly because the conflict in West Asia has pushed up import costs.
Raisin prices jumped by 20.4%, and soft dates saw a similar spike between April and August.
Disrupted shipping routes, higher freight charges, and constrained supplies from Iran and Afghanistan have made things even tougher.
Diwali dry fruits see 2% inflation
This year's festive season is seeing a bigger-than-usual price hike: dry fruits are up 2%, beating the usual 1.6% average.
Dates now cost even more, with inflation rising from 5.4% in January to 8% by September, while raisins still face double-digit inflation despite some improvement.
Cashews and almonds haven't been spared either, all seeing noticeable price bumps.
With transport costs and supply chain margins adding to the mix, shoppers might feel the pinch when picking out those Diwali treats and gift boxes this year.