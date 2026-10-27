West Asia conflict lifts dry fruit prices before Diwali 2026

This year's festive season is seeing a bigger-than-usual price hike: dry fruits are up 2%, beating the usual 1.6% average.

Dates now cost even more, with inflation rising from 5.4% in January to 8% by September, while raisins still face double-digit inflation despite some improvement.

Cashews and almonds haven't been spared either, all seeing noticeable price bumps.

With transport costs and supply chain margins adding to the mix, shoppers might feel the pinch when picking out those Diwali treats and gift boxes this year.