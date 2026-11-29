Building a house in Bengaluru just got a lot pricier.

Construction costs have surged by 10% to 25% this year, mainly because the West Asia conflict is making it harder (and more expensive) to get essentials like M-sand, boulders, paints and sanitaryware.

That means what used to cost ₹1,800 to ₹2,200 per square foot now sets you back ₹2,300 to ₹3,000.