West Asia conflict pushes Bengaluru construction costs 10% to 25%
Building a house in Bengaluru just got a lot pricier.
Construction costs have surged by 10% to 25% this year, mainly because the West Asia conflict is making it harder (and more expensive) to get essentials like M-sand, boulders, paints and sanitaryware.
That means what used to cost ₹1,800 to ₹2,200 per square foot now sets you back ₹2,300 to ₹3,000.
Builders' association asks RERA more time
With raw material prices up by as much as 35%, many projects are running into delays or even temporary pauses.
Smaller builders are struggling the most, sometimes clashing with homeowners over surprise expenses.
The Builders's Association of India has even asked for extra time from RERA to cope with these challenges.