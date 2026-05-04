West Asia conflict raises input costs, alters D2C packaging choices
Business
Rising input costs, thanks to the ongoing West Asia conflict, are making life tough for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.
Packaging prices have shot up, so brands like Boba Bhai are swapping aluminum cans for plastic bottles, while Lahori Zeera is rolling out bigger bottles to spread out expenses.
Some, like Jimmy's Cocktails, might bump up prices on premium products, and Bla Bli Blu is relying on stock made before the price hikes.
Packaging costs rise up to 30%
With packaging costs up by as much as 30%, even big players like Hindustan Unilever are tweaking pack sizes and raising prices on select products.
Some D2C brands are turning to local suppliers (Bombay Shaving Company now sources 70% to 80% of its materials from within India) to cut down on import costs.