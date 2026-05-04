West Asia conflict raises input costs, alters D2C packaging choices Business May 04, 2026

Rising input costs, thanks to the ongoing West Asia conflict, are making life tough for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Packaging prices have shot up, so brands like Boba Bhai are swapping aluminum cans for plastic bottles, while Lahori Zeera is rolling out bigger bottles to spread out expenses.

Some, like Jimmy's Cocktails, might bump up prices on premium products, and Bla Bli Blu is relying on stock made before the price hikes.