West Bengal BJP to revive Calcutta Stock Exchange in 2026-27
The BJP in West Bengal just announced plans to bring back the historic Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) as part of its proposed 2026-27 state budget.
The goal? To help Kolkata reclaim its spot as a financial hub.
Once India's second-biggest stock exchange, the CSE has been struggling since 2013 due to legal and regulatory issues, and it's now barely hanging on.
CSE seeks government support
The revival plan includes new technology for better security and scam prevention, according to CSE's Chief Executive Dhiraj Chakraborty.
The exchange is also looking for government support, both technical and financial.
Swapan Dasgupta said the BJP will stand by its promise to back CSE, with stakeholders hopeful this move could boost opportunities for investors, startups, and public sector companies in eastern India.