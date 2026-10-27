WeWork India posts ₹119cr H1 net profit, revenues up 30.1%
Business
WeWork India just posted a massive 149.5% jump in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2026-27, reaching ₹1.19 billion.
Revenue also shot up by 30.1% year on year, landing at ₹14.667 billion.
This big leap comes as more people and companies look for flexible workspaces, with WeWork expanding its capacity and improving how it runs things.
WeWork India turns net cash ₹23.1cr
The company added a record 18,400 desks this half-year, now offering space for 145,300 desks across the country.
Memberships are up too, growing by 32.5% year on year to hit 121,700 members.
Thanks to all this growth (and better cash flow), WeWork India moved from net debt of ₹310.5 crore to a net cash position of ₹23.1 crore, a pretty impressive turnaround!