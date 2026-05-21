WeWork India shares surge 20% after strong Q4 results

WeWork India's revenue for Q4FY26 jumped 28.6% YoY and 10.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹709.9 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) also saw a massive jump of 141.9% YoY, reaching ₹79.6 crore at an 11.2% margin, which is up by 525 basis points YoY. The company's EBITDA grew by 42.8% YoY to ₹164.7 crore with an EBITDA margin of 23.2%.

Annual growth

Highlights from WeWork India's FY26 results

For the full fiscal year, WeWork India's revenue rose 23.4% YoY to ₹2,477.4 crore, while PAT more than doubled to ₹179 crore at a margin of 7.2%. The company also reported a free cash flow from operations of ₹585.5 crore for FY26, up by 44.3% YoY. WeWork India shares debuted on Indian bourses on October 10, 2025. They hit their record high of ₹662.15 on November 3, followed by a record low of ₹419.6 on March 30 this year.