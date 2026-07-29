WhatsApp adds browser audio and video calls in gradual rollout
Business
WhatsApp just made life a bit easier: you can now make audio and video calls straight from your web browser.
No more switching to your phone during online classes, work meetings, or catching up with friends on your laptop.
The rollout is happening gradually to keep things running smoothly.
Click call icon in WhatsApp Web
Getting started is simple: open WhatsApp Web, pick a chat, and hit the audio or video call icon.
The feature promises clear sound and sharp video for those long catch-ups or quick check-ins.
It's all part of WhatsApp's push to make remote communication more flexible, something that's become pretty essential lately.