India to conclude FTAs with Canada, Mexico, Brazil by 2026-end
What's the story
India is planning to conclude free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with Canada, Mexico, and Brazil within the next six months. The announcement was made by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today. An Indian delegation will visit Canada on July 6 for the next round of trade talks. This marks a major step in India's efforts to expand its global trade partnerships.
Future agreements
Updates on other ongoing FTA talks
Goyal also revealed that the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is likely to be operationalized by 2026. However, he said that talks on the proposed India-Peru FTA are unlikely to conclude anytime soon due to unresolved market access issues across several products. These developments highlight India's ongoing efforts to strengthen its global trade ties and expand its economic footprint.
International engagement
India-EU FTA likely by late 2026
Separately, Goyal has said he, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Brussels on July 13 for the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting. This comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the long-awaited free trade agreement between India and the EU is likely to be signed by late 2026.