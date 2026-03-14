While others cut jobs, Elon Musk says Tesla will hire
While many tech giants are letting people go, Elon Musk says Tesla is doing the opposite.
At the Abundance Summit on March 11, 2026, he shared, "We are not planning any layoffs or reductions in personnel. In fact, we will increase our headcount."
Musk also hinted at ramping up productivity with AI and Optimus robots.
Contrast with rest of tech world
The rest of the tech world hasn't been so lucky: companies like Block (cutting about 50% of staff, roughly 4,000 employees), Atlassian (10%), Amazon (30,000 jobs gone), and Meta (aiming for a 20% reduction)
and some companies have pointed to AI as a reason for workforce changes.
Tesla is hiring
Tesla isn't just talking: they've posted multiple job openings. The company's betting big on solar energy and building Optimus robots at scale.
Some new roles relate to AI and robotics, and Tesla has openings in multiple locations.