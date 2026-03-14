While others cut jobs, Elon Musk says Tesla will hire Business Mar 14, 2026

While many tech giants are letting people go, Elon Musk says Tesla is doing the opposite.

At the Abundance Summit on March 11, 2026, he shared, "We are not planning any layoffs or reductions in personnel. In fact, we will increase our headcount."

Musk also hinted at ramping up productivity with AI and Optimus robots.