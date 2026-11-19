Deutsche Bank leak: What files reveal about Epstein, Trump, oligarchs?
What's the story
In one of the biggest leaks in banking history, over 15 million internal Deutsche Bank documents have been released. The trove includes more than nine million emails, compliance files, chat logs, internal investigations and board minutes. The data was shared on November 17 by Barracuda Media, a South African non-profit organization. It was coordinated by Barracuda Media, with journalists Josy Joseph and Khadija Sharife obtaining the files from two whistleblowers.
Global impact
Whistleblowers provided evidence to multiple government agencies
The whistleblowers also provided evidence to the US Department of Justice, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and HM Revenue and Customs in the UK.
The scale of this reporting effort is unusual, with over 200 journalists from more than 50 media outlets in over 40 countries participating.
Notable participants included The Financial Times, The New York Times, Der Spiegel, Le Monde, and Der Standard.
Financial misconduct
Leaked documents reveal more about Epstein's financial dealings
The leaked documents also detail Deutsche Bank's financial dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
The bank flagged $582 million in payments linked to Epstein as suspicious activity in 2019. This is more than double the amount previously reported by Senate investigators.
The records reveal a long-standing relationship between Deutsche Bank and Epstein, who became a client in 2013 despite his past conviction.
Controversial ties
Payments flagged by Deutsche Bank as suspicious
The leaked documents detail Deutsche Bank's relationship with Epstein, which included around 3,200 payments and 21 reports. It also involved checks and transactions through other banks.
The flagged payments reportedly included transfers to women, suspected misuse of charitable donations, and money from wealthy individuals identified as Epstein's apparent sources of funding.
Despite concerns over her involvement in Epstein's illegal activities, Deutsche Bank allowed an arrangement involving one of his trusts naming her as a beneficiary.
Profit concerns
Relationship with Epstein brought in about $1 million a year
The relationship with Epstein brought in about $1 million a year for Deutsche Bank's wealth management business between 2015 and 2018. This is less than the expected $2 million to $4 million.
The bank has admitted to the relationship and called onboarding Epstein in 2013 an error.
It regrets the historical connection and has cooperated with regulators and law enforcement agencies.
In 2023, it agreed to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit accusing it of benefiting from Epstein's sex-trafficking business.
Expansion strategies
Leak reveals Deutsche Bank's plans to expand in Russia
The leaked documents also reveal Deutsche Bank's plans to expand in Russia, even as compliance staff and Justice Department monitors raised concerns.
The bank courted oligarchs and sought to expand its Russian operations shortly before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
It employed 162 people in its Russian unit, which earned €61 million ($67 million) before tax last year.
Client management
Documents also detail how the bank handled wealthy Russian clients
The documents also detail how Deutsche Bank handled wealthy Russian clients after 2014.
The bank began moving them to its Swiss and Luxembourg divisions to protect banking secrecy and avoid disclosing information sought by the US.
Internal risk assessors had advised cutting ties with Deripaska, an aluminum magnate with close links to Vladimir Putin, as early as 2014.
Official statement
Deutsche Bank defends itself amid leaked documents fallout
In response to the leak, Deutsche Bank has defended itself by saying that the matters in question date back many years, some even two decades.
The bank stressed that it reviewed these issues at the time, cooperated with regulators and has since strengthened its controls.
It also challenged the leak itself, describing the documents as "purported internal documents" containing legally protected client and employee information, which it will continue to protect decisively.