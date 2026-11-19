Who is Cenly Chen, woman linked to NVIDIA's chip smuggling?
What's the story
Cenly Chen, the wife of Jay Puri, a former global sales head at NVIDIA, has been implicated in an alleged chip smuggling operation. The couple reportedly told colleagues about their marriage earlier this year. Chen is a former senior executive at Super Micro Computer (Supermicro), the California-based server manufacturer whose executives have been indicted by US prosecutors for allegedly conspiring to smuggle $2.5 billion worth of servers containing NVIDIA chips to Chinese customers.
Controversy details
Chen's role in the controversy
The allegations against Chen stem from her alleged role in managing Supermicro's relationship with NVIDIA.
However, the company has denied these claims, saying she didn't manage its relationship with NVIDIA or control the distribution of its GPUs.
A shareholder lawsuit even claimed that Chen "managed SMCI's acquisition of GPU chips from NVIDIA and decided how to distribute NVIDIA GPUs among Supermicro's customers."
Career trajectory
Puri's professional background and connection to NVIDIA
Puri, a well-known figure in Silicon Valley with nearly five decades of experience in technology, holds degrees from the University of Minnesota, California Institute of Technology, and Harvard Business School.
He joined NVIDIA after stints at Sun Microsystems.
Although he announced his retirement from operational duties in June, Puri still serves as a senior adviser to NVIDIA.