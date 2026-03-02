Who is Krishna Rao, Anthropic's 1st CFO

Krishna Rao joined Anthropic as its first Chief Financial Officer in May 2024, and his resume is making waves online. With top degrees from Harvard and Yale plus big-name stints at Airbnb, Blackstone, Bain & Company, Cedar, and Fanatics Commerce, he brings serious finance chops—just what fast-growing AI companies need.

Rao's education and early career Rao graduated at the top of his class in economics from Harvard and earned a law degree from Yale.

He kicked off his career consulting at Bain & Company before moving into private equity with Blackstone—building the foundation for his later leadership roles.

His past roles in brief At Airbnb (dates not specified in the source), Rao helped steer global business strategy and raised over $10 billion during the pandemic crunch.

He then became CFO at Cedar (dates not specified in the source), managing finances for healthcare payments.