Who you are shapes your inflation expectations: RBI study Business Jul 23, 2025

A new RBI study says Indian households have been expecting higher inflation than what actually happens—and they've done this for almost 20 years, even when prices were pretty stable between 2014 and 2020.

Interestingly, these expectations are way higher than those of professionals and businesses.

The report also points out that who you are—your age, job, or gender—shapes how you think about rising prices.