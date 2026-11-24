Wholsum Foods hires J.P. Morgan seeking sale at ₹1,800-2,000cr valuation
Wholsum Foods, which owns Slurrp Farm, is thinking about selling most of its shares, aiming for a valuation between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000 crore.
They've brought in J.P. Morgan to help find buyers, and large strategic players like Nestle and ITC have already been approached as potential buyers.
Wholsum Foods revenue ₹95.6cr losses ₹32.7cr
A Wholsum Foods spokesperson confirmed they're talking to potential buyers and said this could be a good chance for early investors to cash out.
Founded in 2016, the company makes millet-based foods like pancakes and noodles under brands like Slurrp Farm and Mille.
Even though revenue jumped to ₹95.6 crore last year, losses also grew to ₹32.7 crore.