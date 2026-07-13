You can soon fly non-stop from India to New Zealand
What's the story
Air India and Air New Zealand are in talks to form a joint venture for non-stop flights between the two countries. The proposed partnership would involve collaboration on schedules, pricing, and sales. Such agreements typically require antitrust approvals from regulators. This comes after Air India signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines for route planning and marketing activities.
Agreement details
MoU signed in March 2025
Air New Zealand confirmed that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air India in March 2025.
The airline said the aim was to make travel between New Zealand and India easier.
A codeshare agreement has been implemented since then "to provide the customers with more travel options."
Regulatory process
Future alliance subject to regulatory approval
Air New Zealand also said it is working with Air India and Singapore Airlines to explore ways to strengthen air links between the two countries.
The airline added, "Any future alliance would be subject to regulatory approval."
This statement highlights that while both airlines are keen on enhancing connectivity, they will have to adhere to necessary legal and regulatory frameworks before launching direct flights.
Government backing
India-New Zealand tourism cooperation
The governments of India and New Zealand have also backed tourism and connectivity initiatives.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, both countries signed a memorandum of arrangement to promote cooperation in the tourism sector.
A joint statement after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon mentioned discussions on direct air connectivity between the two nations.